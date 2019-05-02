2021 DB recaps Oregon visit
The Oregon football team has been on a roll with commitments from defensive backs in the 2020 class for the past couple of weeks. Led by the recruiting of Keith Heyward and Donte Williams, the Duck...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news