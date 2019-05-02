News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DB recaps Oregon visit

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority.com
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

The Oregon football team has been on a roll with commitments from defensive backs in the 2020 class for the past couple of weeks. Led by the recruiting of Keith Heyward and Donte Williams, the Duck...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}