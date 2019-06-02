When Oregon was in its heyday during the earlier part of the decade, it was due in part to a strong recruiting presence in the state of Texas. With players like Darron Thomas and LaMichael James hailing from the Lone Star State, the Ducks came within a few plays of winning a national championship and became favorites of young football fans all over the country. Now some of those young fans have grown into football players of their own and the Ducks are trying to capitalize on the recruiting trail. One of those prospects is elite 2021 wide receiver Shadrach Banks. Rivals.com caught up with Banks at the recent Cam Newton 7-on-7 event to talk recruiting and his hopes to visit Eugene soon.

"I'm working on getting my schools together and I'll be putting out a Top 10 by the end of the summer. This summer I plan on going to visiting more of the schools on the west coast like Oregon, Washington and USC."

Oregon: "I've been talking to Coach Arroyo, he's really cool. I like him a lot. He just keeps telling me I have to get up there and see it for myself. Everybody I ask about that has been up they said it's a good time and a special place to visit. I liked Oregon when I was a kid and I used to watch De'Anthony Thomas' highlights all the time."

Distance from Texas: "I could see myself going out west to play, that's not something I'm worried about. My parents aren't worried about it earlier."

Other visits: "I should be at a lot of schools this summer I'm just not sure yet. I know I'll be at A&M a lot because it's close and easy to get over there."