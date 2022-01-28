2022 DB Khamari Terrell commits to Oregon for football, track

The 2022 recruit had been heavily pursued by several other programs including USC, Florida, Baylor and LSU. Instead, he will play for the Ducks after wrapping up an official visit in Eugene last weekend.

Oregon made Khamari Terrell a priority over the last month. Friday, the Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker standout cornerback made his commitment to the Ducks giving Dan Lanning his latest impressive addition to the program since arriving on campus a few weeks ago.

The 6-foot-2 is also a track athlete and he will continue to compete in both sports at Oregon. Terrell currently holds the fastest 400-meter time in the country and has a 100-meter mark of 10.72.

Lanning and the Ducks offered Terrell in early January before making a push to get him on campus for a visit. He made the trip last week before ultimately locking up his decision to commit to Oregon.

Terrell is now the 11th commitment in the 2022 class for Oregon with several key visits and decisions to be made in the coming days ahead of the start of the regular signing period next Wednesday.

The Ducks have added numerous players since Lanning took over the program with recent commitments from Hawaiian offensive lineman Kawika Rogers and local Lake Oswego receiver Justius Lowe joining the class to go with transfer additions Bo Nix (Auburn), Sam “Taki” Taimani (Washington) and Christian Gonzalez (Colorado).

The Ducks also currently hold a commitment from safety Trejon Williams, who is currently officially visiting Oregon.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s coaches continue to wait on decisions from several key targets in the class including former defensive back commit Jahlil Florence in addition to running back Jordan James. Both recruits are expected to announce their decisions next week.

Top 2022 offensive linemen Josh Conerly and Dave Iuli also remain high priorities for the Ducks coaches heading into the regular signing period next week.