News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 09:56:29 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Calabasas ATH back from Oregon: After the visit I kind of feel in love

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
@DuckSports
Publisher

Oregon is still putting the finishing pieces together for their class of 2020, but in recruiting it always pays to look ahead. That is why programs are in search of talent at all levels, and the ea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}