As Dan Lanning gets settled in on the West Coast, he has not forgotten about his recent history in the Southeast. The former Georgia defensive coordinator has hired staff members with connections to the region that should keep the Ducks well invested in prospects from that part of the country.

One of the new targets in the area picked up an offer this week as Oregon joined Kentucky as the first two Power Five schools to offer Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Florida) offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.

The Wildcats offered first followed shortly after that by the Ducks Wednesday morning. South Florida, Rhode Island and Central Arkansas are the other programs that previously offered the 6-foot-5 lineman.

Wilson has allowed his high school coaches to handle the bulk of the recruiting process while he moves from the field onto the mat for wrestling season. Still, when he learned of his latest offer it left him a bit caught off guard.