2023 OL Elijah Paige says recent Oregon offer is 'huge' in his recruitment

As Oregon’s new coaching staff begins to settle in, there will be plenty of new offers that head out with Dan Lanning now taking over the program. The Ducks have hired several top recruiters on the staff, and with that there has already been a focus on building for the future.

Though there is still plenty of work to be done with the 2022 class, Oregon has started to make offers to recruits it wants in the mix for 2023. One of those recruits is high three-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle recruit has already received offers from numerous Power Five schools as the sixth-rated prospect from Arizona in the Rivals state rankings.