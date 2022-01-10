2023 OL Elijah Paige says recent Oregon offer is 'huge' in his recruitment
As Oregon’s new coaching staff begins to settle in, there will be plenty of new offers that head out with Dan Lanning now taking over the program. The Ducks have hired several top recruiters on the staff, and with that there has already been a focus on building for the future.
Though there is still plenty of work to be done with the 2022 class, Oregon has started to make offers to recruits it wants in the mix for 2023. One of those recruits is high three-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle recruit has already received offers from numerous Power Five schools as the sixth-rated prospect from Arizona in the Rivals state rankings.
Paige has picked up six offers in the last three weeks including offers from Oregon, USC, Cal, Northwestern, Penn State and Michigan State.
The junior offensive lineman has been a bit surprised by the attention he has received lately, and one of the offers that left an impression on him came from the Ducks and new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
