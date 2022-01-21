Micah Bañuelos is starting to see things pick up in his recruitment again with programs beginning to take a closer look at the 2023 class. The three-star offensive lineman from Kennedy Catholic in Burien, Washington visited USC last week at the urging of the Trojans as the dead period came to an end.

Though he thoroughly enjoyed that trip to Los Angeles that allowed him to meet the Trojans’ new coaches, Bañuelos has his eye on meeting another group of new coaches in the Pac-12.

The junior offensive lineman is heading to Oregon for a visit with the Ducks this Saturday, and it is a trip he is happy to be making considering how highly he thinks of the program.

“So, when I was a kid, Oregon they’ve always been my dream college,” Bañuelos said. “It will just be good to go down there and check out the whole facility and see what Oregon is is all about.”