Roderick Robinson II is on the verge of seeing his recruitment really take off. The 2023 running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego has added a few new offers this week, including one from USC. There a number of schools that have been involved with the three-star recruit, who grew up in South Carolina before moving to the other coast after his freshman year.

College programs are beginning to take a stronger look at recruits in the junior class, and Robinson has been one of the prospects on the rise in recent weeks. He made the trip out to Arizona for a recent unofficial visit, and he has plans to see USC and Cal next month when the current dead period comes to an end.

Another school that is likely to get a visit from Robinson as he moves ahead in the process is Oregon. Whenever he does get up to Eugene once again it won’t be for the first time.

Robinson had become a big priority for the former Ducks coaches, and that ultimately led to the 6-foot-1 running back making multiple trips to Oregon. He camped with the team and made it out again for a game during the 2021 season.

Things have of course changed in recent months, but the interest from Oregon remains.