Top college football programs do not make offers to high school freshmen very often. For that to happen, the prospect needs to project at an elite level, both football skills and frame. San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas defensive end Francis Mauigoa ticks those boxes.

On Thursday, the Oregon Ducks became the sixth college to make an offer to the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Class of 2023 standout joining Michigan, Mississippi State, USC, Utah and Washington State.

Duck Sports Authority spoke with him about his Oregon interest.

“This is one of my dream schools,” said Mauigoa. “I really love everything about Oregon Ducks. Now dream has become reality. This is something big”

For Mauigoa and other members of the 2023 class, early signing day is two years and nine months away. By that time, his offer list will be long and impressive. The early attention only serves to motivate him.

“I just have to work towards being great and getting better,” said Mauigoa.