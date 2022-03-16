SANTA ANA, California — Things are beginning to get busy for high three-star 2023 receiver Malachi Riley. The 6-foot prospect from Corona-Centennial High School in California has plenty of offers on his list already, and many more schools continue to show interest and build relationships with him.

That has prompted the versatile receiver to take some trips over the first few months of the year, and his recent travels took him on a swing through the Pacific Northwest. Two weekends ago he decided to make the trek to Oregon to see both the Ducks and Oregon State plus he squeezed in a visit to Washington that same weekend as well.

Now that the 2023 class is in full focus for college coaches, Riley has been focused on making a push forward in his own recruitment. He is not in a hurry to make any kind of decision, but now that the dead period is over he has maximized his time seeing schools in person.

“Things have been going awesome,” he said. “Notre Dame just tapped in. Last weekend I was at Washington, Oregon State and visited Oregon, too, all last weekend. I’ve been to Arizona two times in a row, so it’s getting crazy. I’m just having fun.”

Riley took time away from the road last weekend as he stayed close to home to take part in the Pylon 7v7 event in Southern California instead of making the trip to UCLA like he had planned. That gave him some time to be around other top prospects in the tournament and reflect on his recent string of visits.

The trip out to Eugene was the first for Riley, and it was certainly a visit he was eager to make after hearing so much about Oregon throughout his recruitment.