2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon working on summer visit with Oregon

Dan Lanning’s staff at Oregon is diverse and has connections from coast to coast. So when the Ducks offer a prospect from Alabama it should come as no surprise. Oregon’s reach has already been widespread, but adding a head coach from the SEC has only helped strengthen the appeal for the program in that part of the country.

When you couple that with the Oregon staff just now having a chance to settle in and recruit to the school, you end up with an offer out to a 2024 recruit from Mobile, Alabama. Edge rusher Sterling Dixon is just a sophomore, but he has already started to build quite the profile as a recruit.

He has several Power Five offers and recently schools on the West Coast have started to take notice. The Ducks are the newest team to offer the 6-foot-3 prospect from Mobile Christian after USC offered him two weeks ago.

Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida State have all offered him over the last month as well.

Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee are some of the other programs that have already offered the 2024 prospect.

Dixon won’t be able to sign with any of the programs on his list until late in 2023 at the earliest, so for now he is just taking time to enjoy the process while feeling out which schools present him the best opportunity.

“It’s really hectic, it’s crazy,” he said about the recruiting process. “Just being 15 years old and a 10th grader trying to take all this in, it’s crazy. I just want to continue to build relationships and see what the schools are like. Just see what they have to offer me at the next level.”

Despite his age, Dixon is already well-versed on the recruiting process. He has been able to take visits to campuses previously, and he understands what he needs to be looking for as the gets to know more schools.

What he’s already realized is that the personal connections he makes will play a key role in his future decision.

“That’s gonna be crucial,” he said. “I just want to know that I’m at home with these coaches. I want to know that they’re gonna treat me like I’m at home, on and off the field, and just get the best out of me.”