Currently ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the 2024 class, Kavion Henderson out of Leeds High School (Ala.) is fresh off a return trip to Arkansas. He is still in the early stages of his recruitment and has more schools that he wants to check out, but the Razorback staff is certainly pushing the right buttons early.

I recently caught up with Henderson as he talks about a few schools that have offered and one that he is hoping will soon. Arkansas, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon are a few schools currently sticking out, though he also noted that trips to Alabama, Auburn, and UCF are in his future plans as well.