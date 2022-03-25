Brandon Baker is no stranger to Oregon. He’s been around the program since he was a kid.

The younger brother of former Ducks defensive lineman Gary Baker is starting to make his own name, however, and now he has an opportunity to play at his brother’s alma mater in the future. Oregon has become a dream school for the Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) standout offensive lineman, but not until recently was it a reality that he could follow in his brother’s footsteps and one day suit up for the Ducks.

Oregon offered Baker earlier this month and a couple weeks ago he decided he needed to make a return trip to Eugene to see the school again and meet with the new coaching staff.

Things have changed since he was routinely making the trip to watch his brother play. There’s a new coaching staff in place, and Baker himself has started to see his recruitment take off. He has picked up numerous offers since the beginning of the month with programs such as UCLA, Miami and Tennessee now involved with the 2024 recruit.

“This is something I’ve always wanted,” Baker said about the wave of early offers he’s received. “I always expected something like this to happen, so it was just a matter of time when I was able to get those opportunities to showcase my ability. And, I was able to do that these past couple months.

“It’s definitely, definitely changed a lot. Coming from two offers not that long ago to now seven, a lot has changed.”

Still, there is something special about Oregon for Baker, who says coaches continue to highlight his footwork and athleticism as a big part of his recent surge.

Getting on campus was for his spring visit with the Ducks was important, and he’s already looking forward to his next trip to Oregon.