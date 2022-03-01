2024 OL Eugene Brooks talks early favorites

While 2024 OL Eugene Brooks may have arrived at Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event with plenty of big offers and an equal amount of hype surrounding his name. He departed as a bonafide stud and proved why he is one of the top interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class. Brooks displayed great lateral movement and bend throughout the individual skill session and followed his impressive drill-work with a dominant performance during 1-on-1s. At just under 6-foot-4, 370-pounds- Brooks showcased fantastic foot-work, a strong punch and the ability to shutdown any defensive lineman that lined up opposite of him. Needless to say, there was little shock value when he was crowned OL MVP at the completion of the lineman portion of the camp.

