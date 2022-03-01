 DuckSportsAuthority - 2024 OL Eugene Brooks talks early favorites
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-01 06:25:22 -0600') }} football Edit

2024 OL Eugene Brooks talks early favorites

Clint Cosgrove • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@Rivals_Clint

While 2024 OL Eugene Brooks may have arrived at Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event with plenty of big offers and an equal amount of hype surrounding his name. He departed as a bonafide stud and proved why he is one of the top interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class. Brooks displayed great lateral movement and bend throughout the individual skill session and followed his impressive drill-work with a dominant performance during 1-on-1s. At just under 6-foot-4, 370-pounds- Brooks showcased fantastic foot-work, a strong punch and the ability to shutdown any defensive lineman that lined up opposite of him. Needless to say, there was little shock value when he was crowned OL MVP at the completion of the lineman portion of the camp.

Prior to his knock-out performance on the field, Brooks took some time to discuss schools that standout early in his recruitment.

*****

RELATED: Standouts impress at the Rivals Combine Series in Los Angeles

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}