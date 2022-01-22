Demond Williams is one of the top young quarterbacks in Arizona. The 2024 prospect from Basha High School in Chandler is already well on his way toward becoming one of the most heavily-recruited players in the state with offers and interest from programs around the country.

Arizona, Colorado, Louisville and TCU are some of the Power Five programs that have already offered the 5-foot-11 quarterback. He will only continue to add offers as his high school career plays out, but he is already getting a jump on building relationships with schools.

Last weekend, Williams decided to hop aboard a plane and head to Eugene to begin building a relationship with the new coaches at Oregon. Sophomore recruits aren’t allowed to start hearing from coaches over the phone until September, so Williams knows if he wants to start building connections with coaches he has to initiate contact or make visits to campus.

With Oregon being a school that interests him, the Arizona-based quarterback made the effort to meet with the Ducks.

“I just wanted to introduce myself and put my face in front of the new coaching staff,” he said about what pushed him to make the early visit to Oregon. “I feel like I did just that. The uniform stuff is obviously just an add-on. It was a fun thing to do and always a dream of mine to go up to Oregon to be able to take pictures.”