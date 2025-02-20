2026 DB Darrell Carey talks about his dream offer

Oregon defeats Rutgers 75-57 behind Shelstad’s 19 points, Bittle’s double-double, and hot three-point shooting at home.
Oregon's hire of Ross Douglas is a home-run move, bringing elite coaching, NFL experience, and top-tier recruiting.
Today Lee caught up with 2026 DB Ryan Gilbert for another exclusive interview.
Today Lee catches up with 2027 safety Myles Baker for this exclusive recruiting update.
Today in Flock Talk, thoughts about the future of Spring Games, plus takeaway from Oregon's record Combine invite list.
