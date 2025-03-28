Flock Talk: The Death of Cinderella?

Oregon’s season ended in heartbreak again, undone by familiar issues and a rare collapse at the free throw line in an
Today on the Inside Read a little Recruiting Rumor Mill of our own.
Oregon opened with a 19-4 run, but Arizona stormed back behind Caleb Love to advance in the NCAA Tournament, 87-83.
Duke Rallies Past Oregon in Second Half for 59-53 Win.
Oregon and Arizona renew their rivalry in Seattle with a Sweet 16 spot on the line in a battle of former Pac-12 foes.
Oregon’s season ended in heartbreak again, undone by familiar issues and a rare collapse at the free throw line in an
Today on the Inside Read a little Recruiting Rumor Mill of our own.
Oregon opened with a 19-4 run, but Arizona stormed back behind Caleb Love to advance in the NCAA Tournament, 87-83.