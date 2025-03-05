2026 four-star DB Khary Adams updates official visit schedule

Class of 2026 four-star defensive back Khary Adams has updated his official visit schedule. The Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Maryland) athlete has several dates locked in, and he could add more trips in the near future.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Adams is currently listed as a safety by Rivals, but he is primarily being recruited as a cornerback. Adams ranks as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Maryland and No. 24 safety in the 2026 cycle as a press time.

He was initially planning to take an official visit to Auburn during the weekend of May 16 through May 18, but that trip will no longer take place. He is looking to fill that open weekend with another program in the near future, but he has not decided which school that will be yet.

He also recently added USC to his travel plans for this summer. As of now, Adams has five official visits locked in.

Adams spoke to Rivals to discuss what he is looking forward to on his visits, what factors are important to him when looking for a school and when he targeting for a commitment decision.