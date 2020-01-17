News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 16:47:06 -0600') }} football Edit

4-star WR Leonard Manuel talks Oregon visit

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

While Oregon has already signed 21 players in the class of 2020, there are still a couple of spots that the coaching staff would like to fill; one of those is wide receiver and the Ducks have an el...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}