Oregon made a big recruiting splash on Tuesday when 2019 five-star defensive back Chris Steele announced he would be transferring from Florida to Oregon. Steele added his name to the transfer portal one week ago.

I now know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have everything I’ve ever wanted. I have learned the secret of being content. In any and every situation, I can do all things through GOD who gives me strength...Ready to get to Eugene and ball! #LongLiveBigBruce 🖤🦆 pic.twitter.com/QIomrC5L1w

At 6-foot, Steele has the possibility to play safety for the Ducks given that Oregon currently has eight corners and six safeties on the roster. Senior Haki Woods also has plenty of length to play safety.

On signing day in February, the Ducks boasted the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation. The addition of Steele bumps that up to No. 5.

Steele becomes the second five-star in the 2019 class joining Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first time in Oregon history it has signed two five stars in the same year.

The NCAA will have to grant him an elibility waiver to play in 2019, although that is a likelihood given the nature of his departure from the University of Florida being purportedly the result of a stand against sexual violence.