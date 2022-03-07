5 storylines to monitor as Oregon opens spring practice this week

Oregon is coming off a 10-4 season that started a lot better than it ended.

Three losses in the Ducks' final four games and the departure of coach Mario Cristobal to Miami all had a ripple effect. That set forth a total overhaul of the coaching staff, six players declaring for the NFL draft and a slew of transfer departures away from the program.

In came new head coach Dan Lanning, fresh off winning a national championship as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, and a new staff.

Lanning and Co. worked to quickly rally a recruiting class that fell off following Cristobal’s departure, winning a few key late battles for four-star prospects like RB Jordan Bryant-James, DB Jahlil Florence and OG Dave Iuli, while adding some notable transfers like QB Bo Nix, WR Chase Cota, CB Christian Gonzalez and DL Sam Taimani and Jordon Riley.

And now with spring practice starting Thursday, Lanning will have his chance to transfer his influence from on the paper roster to the physical one.

Here are 5 storylines to monitor during Ducks spring practice.