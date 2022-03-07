5 storylines to monitor as Oregon opens spring practice this week
Oregon is coming off a 10-4 season that started a lot better than it ended.
Three losses in the Ducks' final four games and the departure of coach Mario Cristobal to Miami all had a ripple effect. That set forth a total overhaul of the coaching staff, six players declaring for the NFL draft and a slew of transfer departures away from the program.
In came new head coach Dan Lanning, fresh off winning a national championship as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, and a new staff.
Lanning and Co. worked to quickly rally a recruiting class that fell off following Cristobal’s departure, winning a few key late battles for four-star prospects like RB Jordan Bryant-James, DB Jahlil Florence and OG Dave Iuli, while adding some notable transfers like QB Bo Nix, WR Chase Cota, CB Christian Gonzalez and DL Sam Taimani and Jordon Riley.
And now with spring practice starting Thursday, Lanning will have his chance to transfer his influence from on the paper roster to the physical one.
Here are 5 storylines to monitor during Ducks spring practice.
Can Jay Butterfield make some noise in the QB competition?
The crowd wanted Ty Thompson, the coaches chose Anthony Brown. Jay Butterfield flew under the radar the whole 2021 season. Spring practice symbolizes an opportunity for Butterfield to make some noise in the quarterback competition.
The Ducks landed veteran transfer Bo Nix, who could be limited for spring practice coming off ankle surgery in November, which would give Butterfield a chance to separate himself from Thompson, if he wants to prove the previous staff was overlooking him last year.
Lanning has consistently maintained there will be a true QB competition, despite many presuming Nix's experience and history with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (from their time together at Auburn) makes him the clear favorite.
If one of the young QBs is going to emerge and shake up the presumed depth chart, spring is their opportunity and a fresh start with a new staff may be just what Butterfield needed.
Changing of the guard at wide receiver
