5 takeaways from Dan Lanning's Monday press conference after loss to UW
After a heartbreaking loss over the weekend to rival Washington, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning responded to the many lingering questions from that game and gave his take on how his team will respond.
“We didn’t let Georgia beat us twice and we’re not gonna let Washington,” Lanning said. “My focus is that we got to play a dang good Utah team, probably one of the most complete teams we’ve seen all season. And you’re not gonna do that by crying over spilled milk.”
As the media has gotten to understand Lanning’s demeanor over course of his first season as Oregon's head coach, it's been quite clear that he doesn’t respond with hidden messages and is a straight shooter in his assessments.
“What’s the hard truth? We’re not playing well on defense right now,” Lanning said. “It’s not something that we accept in our program. We want to play better than we’re playing. And the way I understand how to do that is to work.”
Here were 5 takeaways from Lanning’s Monday press conference ...
1. The Ducks are beat up right now
The most pressing matter was quarterback Bo Nix’s health after he limped off the field late in the fourth quarter this past weekend before returning for the final drive, but senior offensive linemen Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk both came away with injuries that prevented them from finishing the game.
“I’m not really gonna share any update with anybody. We came away dinged in that game,” Lanning said. “I will say I feel a lot more positive today, getting to hear some news on where things are at right now.”
Nix did return for Oregon’s final drive, but his health was a major question mark regardless.
Walk left the game toward the end of the first quarter, and his absence along with Forsyth’s injury hampered the offensive line’s ability to protect Nix in pass-blocking situations.
We'll just have to wait and see what develops with those players this week.
2. Lanning owns his mistakes
Fans watching the game got a glimpse of Nix pleading to Lanning to let him go back in the game before the failed fourth-and-1 that gave Washington the ball back in plus territory.
Lanning’s indecision came into question on why he didn’t call a timeout and put his starting quarterback back in the game in such a pivotal moment.
“Right when it happened, Bo said ‘Coach I feel good’ I said ‘Let me confirm. You’ll go in the next play,’” Lanning said. “Really in retrospect, I wish I would’ve called a timeout based on the look we got. Not so much just get Bo in. … Wish I could’ve called a timeout more so than anything for that look.”
On the one hand, it's reassuring that Lanning is straightforward in his reflection, but on the other hand, it’s slightly concerning that he described his coaching performance as “selfish” at times.
“There’s so many things I wish I could go back and do different. There were some moments where I felt like I got a little selfish,” Lanning said.
Whether you agree with the fourth down call or not (among other things), first-year head coaches often run into these types of moments, and judging from how Ducks football responded from the Georgia loss (up to this point), I think the get-back for this team will be just as strong.
