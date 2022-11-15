After a heartbreaking loss over the weekend to rival Washington, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning responded to the many lingering questions from that game and gave his take on how his team will respond.

“We didn’t let Georgia beat us twice and we’re not gonna let Washington,” Lanning said. “My focus is that we got to play a dang good Utah team, probably one of the most complete teams we’ve seen all season. And you’re not gonna do that by crying over spilled milk.”

As the media has gotten to understand Lanning’s demeanor over course of his first season as Oregon's head coach, it's been quite clear that he doesn’t respond with hidden messages and is a straight shooter in his assessments.

“What’s the hard truth? We’re not playing well on defense right now,” Lanning said. “It’s not something that we accept in our program. We want to play better than we’re playing. And the way I understand how to do that is to work.”

Here were 5 takeaways from Lanning’s Monday press conference ...