"It's a big game. The state's really divided over Oregon and Oregon State. Definitely a good rivalry so it will be fun on Saturday," offensive lineman Ryan Walk said.

Add in the rivalry element, Nix's less-than-100-percent status, a banged-up offensive line and the road for the Ducks certainly isn't getting any easier as they push toward some major remaining goals.

Oregon State has won five of its last six games with the lone blemish in that stretch a 3-point loss to Washington on a last-second field goal. The Beavers are 4-1 at home this season with the lone defeat a 17-14 thriller that went down to the wire against USC.

The setup is simple -- if Oregon can win in Corvallis then the Ducks are in the Pac-12 championship game against USC next Friday in Las Vegas, Nev.

The No. 9-ranked Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) went from the stinging loss to rival Washington to the gritty bounce-back win over Utah with QB Bo Nix playing through his ankle injury, and now it's a rivalry game at No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) to close it out Saturday.

Offensive lineman Ryan Walk, who filled in for Alex Forsyth at center against Utah, revealed that quarterback Bo Nix didn't get much practice in at all last week on his injured ankle and that it wasn't until last Friday that the Ducks really knew their offensive leader was going to be able to take the field Saturday.

"He totally embodies what you want in a college football player. He embodies what you want in a guy in your program," Walk said. "The toughness Bo had to be able to go out there on Saturday and play through what he was playing through, just unreal amount of toughness. He barely took any reps during the week healing that ankle up, and it was awesome to see him out there. I think that gave the whole team a morale boost and you saw us come out there early on fire."

Nix added to his Ducks lore in what has been an unforgettable season for the Auburn transfer. Clearly hobbled and unable to deliver his usual dual-threat contributions, Nix completed 25 of 37 passes for 287 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the pivotal 20-17 win over the Utes.

"I've done that before. In high school coming off of a broken ankle, kind of reminded me of that. Just wanting to be out there and play in those kind of games is just what it comes down to," Nix said Tuesday after practice. "You're standing, you're mobile enough, at the quarterback position can kind of get away with it just because you're not running or pushing every single play. ... If I was going to be able to play in that game just with the hype around it and how much it meant, I was going to do my best to get out there and play."

As for how he's feeling this week ...

"It's doing well. A lot better this Tuesday than what it was last Tuesday, so I'm very thankful. Our training staff is doing a great job. We're just monitoring it and should be good to go."

Nix had his 2021 season at Auburn end due to a broken ankle, and he said his history going through ankle injuries helped him know how to approach it last week and what he probably could and couldn't do.

"Thank goodness this one obviously is a lot better than the last one. Able to still get on it and play, go through some of the aches and pains of it because I've kind of been there and know what to expect with the ankle. I think that, to be honest, has kind of helped," he said.