Seven practices into fall camp, it's apparent that this could be a special year for the Oregon Ducks. They placed four players in the Pro Football Focus College Football Top 50.



Ducks in Pro Football Focus CFB Top 50 Player Overall Grade Comment 36. Penei Sewell 84.0 His 84.0 overall grade for the season is the third-highest among active tackles and he allowed just eight total pressures on 215 snaps in pass protection. 32. Shane Lemieux 83.9 The nation’s highest-graded active guard, Lemieux was as impressive in pass protection as he is paving the way for the Ducks run game. 26. Calvin Throckmorton 84.0 Has the nation’s highest pass-blocking grade since 2017 and has allowed just three combined sacks or hits on 862 total reps in pass protection. 12. Justin Herbert 76.6 Two-year grade at quarterback is among the nation’s best and he can make all the throws despite a lackluster receiving corps.

The newcomers to the roster are pretty good too. Rivals analyst Adam Gorney recently named his six freshmen most likely to make an immediate impact, and his list included three Ducks, cornerback Mykael Wright, receiver Mycah Pittman and DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Other freshmen like Sean Dollars and safety Jamal Hill have been showing out in early drills.

PAC-12 writers picked the Ducks to win the North Division in a narrow vote over Washington. National polls pick them anywhere from 9th to 14th. The accolades and preseason attention are nice, but what truly matters is prevailing on game day and surviving a tough schedule. At the conference media day in late July Troy Dye said, "We have the talent, we have the culture, we have the facilities," he said. "We’re just trying to put it all together." A big part of putting it all together is crafting an answer at wide receiver. Herbert's numbers suffered last season because of grievous inconsistency at wideout. Drives stalled and touchdowns were missed. It's the most glaring question mark on the Oregon roster, by far. At offensive line, quarterback and running back, the offense is loaded. Early drills suggest the rebuild in the group is ahead of schedule. After Thursday's practice DSA's A.J. Jacobson noted, "Every time I watch the WR group I get excited. So much athleticism, so many guys who have the potential to be very good." Pittman is proving himself to be an ultra-reliable target with exceptional work habits. He sets the pace in practice and afterward, staying to study film of himself, great NFL receivers and opponents, often three to four hours a day. It builds the confidence of the entire team when they witness plays like these:

