News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 07:25:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Adidas Saturday: Who the coaches saw

Ugyb8eoralehpw8nctgm
Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

MANSFIELD, TX. – It was a full slate of games on the docket on Saturday. The adidas Gauntlet hosted all of its sponsored programs on the outskirts of Fort Worth, Texas, with some of the future names of the sport displaying while they are so heavily recruited. Which coach saw who throughout the day?

Miami (head coach), Xavier (head coach), Clemson, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Oregon

Clemson (head coach), Virginia Tech (head coach), Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Duke and South Carolina

USC (head coach), Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA and Vanderbilt

Washington, Kansas, Wake Forest, and UNLV

Virginia Tech (head coach), Ohio State (head coach), NC State, Duke, Kentucky, and Pitt

Indiana (head coach), Ohio State (head coach), Xavier (head coach), Stanford, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Butler, and Purdue

Indiana (head coach), Ohio State (head coach), Xavier (head coach), Kentucky, Purdue, and Butler

USC (head coach), Washington, Oregon State, Colorado, and California

UNC (head coach), Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Ohio State

Pitt (head coach), Notre Dame (head coach), NC State (head coach), UNC (head coach), Clemson (head coach), Kansas, Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State and Michigan

Ohio State (head coach), Minnesota, Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, SMU and St. Mary’s

South Carolina (head coach), Pitt (head coach), Florida, and Villanova

UCLA (head coach), TCU (head coach), Baylor and Texas

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}