Ajani Cornelius: "The stadium is like a 12th player"

The Ducks, ranked No. 1 in the nation, are looking to extend their dominance in a season where they’ve positioned themselves as the favorite for a national title. Yet, the memories of three consecutive three-point losses to Washington—each costing Oregon a shot at the College Football Playoff—remain fresh. Despite the Huskies’ struggles this season at 6-5, Cornelius and his teammates are taking nothing for granted.

EUGENE, Ore. — For Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, every game is critical, but Saturday’s rivalry matchup against Washington carries an added layer of significance.

“Well, obviously, you know, every week is the next biggest week,” Cornelius said when asked about the importance of the game. “So always just ready to take on that challenge and, you know, do our best and play our best game.”

Oregon enters the game refreshed after a bye week, having played eight consecutive games. Cornelius acknowledged the benefits of the break but emphasized that the team’s focus remains razor-sharp.

“Yeah, definitely nice to get a little break and, you know, get some of the wear and tear off of us. But right back to it,” he said.

Even though the Huskies are having a down year, last season’s two heartbreaking losses to Washington serve as motivation for the Ducks.

“Obviously, they were both really close and obviously just disappointed after the result and ready to compete again,” Cornelius said.

Preparation for the game hasn’t deviated from Oregon’s formula for success.

“So just back at it, practice just like every week, watching film, game planning, same thing regular. So that's how we would approach any other game, watching the film and taking our notes,” Cornelius said.

For Cornelius, Saturday’s game is also bittersweet—it marks his final appearance at Autzen Stadium.

“Yeah, I try not to think about that too much. But, yeah, this will be my last home game, regular season of college. So I'm just definitely excited,” he said.

Reflecting on his time at Oregon, Cornelius praised the unique atmosphere at Autzen and the relationships he’s built during his college career.

“Yeah, it's been so amazing. Just the fans at all things are just so into it, and the atmosphere they create is unlike any other I've ever been in. And just the amazing players I've gotten to play with over the last two years, from offense to defense, just everyone. So I definitely miss it,” he said.

That home-field advantage could make a difference in Saturday’s rivalry clash, even against an unranked opponent.

“Yeah, I feel like it's a huge advantage. The stadium is like a 12th player on the field. So it's just always great to, you know, have your fans just like anybody loves to play at home,” Cornelius said.

On the field, the Ducks must neutralize Washington’s defensive threats, particularly edge rusher Bralen Trice, who has been a force despite the Huskies’ challenging season.

“He’s a good player and, uh, they have a good defense. He’s looking strong,” Cornelius said of Trice. “I mean, they’re all solid players, but just like always every game, trusting our technique, trusting our fundamentals, trusting our coaching.”

While the stakes for Washington may be pride and bowl eligibility, for Oregon, this game is another step in their quest for a perfect season and a national championship. For Cornelius, it’s also about closing out his final game at Autzen with a win.

“I’m just definitely excited,” Cornelius said.



