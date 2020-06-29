DuckSportsAuthority - Alex Tchikou is switching classes

In a bit of a surprising move, four-star Alex Tchikou has decided to graduate early and move from the class of 2021 to 2020.

A native of France who played last season at Dream City Christian in the Phoenix area, the fluid 6-foot-11 forward felt it was the best thing to do for his development.

"I think I’m ready to skip my senior (year)," Tchikou told Rivals.com. "I have played against the best seniors in the country this season as a junior and I put numbers against all of them.

"I had a lot of comments from people surprised that I was only a junior The other reason is that I hope (to be) getting drafted after one year in college but my original plan was the Draft 2022 and I think two years of college is better than one year in high school and one in college."