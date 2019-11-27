QUARTERBACK

Clemson

The skinny: Both Watson and Lawrence were early commitments to Clemson who never wavered from their word. Both also led Clemson to national titles. Watson has continued his impressive level of play with the Houston Texans after being selected with the 12th overall pick in 2017, and Lawrence is projected by most to be the top overall selection in 2021. This is, without a doubt, the best quarterback duo out of high school in a 10-year period.

Oregon

The skinny: Mariota and Herbert were three-star recruits who the Ducks found. Mariota, the Heisman Trophy winner in 2014, led the Ducks to the national championship game during his final season before being drafted by Tennessee with the second overall pick in 2015. Herbert, currently in his final season at Oregon, has passed for 10,036 yards and 93 touchdowns while being considered a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. This duo has a Heisman to its credit, but it hasn’t won like the Clemson duo.

Texas A&M

The skinny: Manziel’s height slowed down his process, but he eventually committed to the Aggies, who promised him a chance at quarterback. He enjoyed a magical 2012 season that culminated in the Heisman Trophy and then he was a first-round pick who famously busted out quickly. Mond was a five-star who hasn’t lived up to that billing, but could be a Heisman candidate if he comes back.

RUNNING BACK

Georgia

The skinny: Gurley received a big push to stay close to his North Carolina home, but at the end he decided to commit to Georgia. Overcoming a torn ACL injury at Georgia, he still enjoyed an impressive collegiate career in Athens and was selected with the 10th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams. He started his professional career quickly by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and then helping the Rams to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season.

Chubb committed to Georgia over Auburn and South Carolina. He excelled while on the field, but a knee injury in 2015 derailed his production. He was still selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Cleveland, where he has already proven himself as a productive professional back.

Wisconsin

The skinny: Gordon initially committed to Iowa, but eventually re-opened his process and decided to play closer to home in Madison. He had a historic career with the Badgers, culminating in a 2,587-yard, 29-touchdown season in 2014, and he was selected with the 15th overall pick in 2015 by the Chargers.

Taylor initially committed to Rutgers, but then flipped to the Badgers after an official visit to Madison. He has dominated the college games in his three seasons, rushing for 5,856 yards and 47 touchdowns. This easily could be the No. 1 duo. It’s just a matter of preference.

Florida State

The skinny: Cook was previously committed to Clemson and Florida before finally signing with Florida State. He dominated during his three seasons in Tallahassee, rushing for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by Minnesota and is one of the top running backs in the NFL. Akers has had a very solid career at Florida State and is projected as a second-round pick in the NFL, possibly a first-rounder, depending on how he tests.

WIDE RECEIVER

Clemson

The skinny: Hopkins committed to the Tigers almost a year prior to his own signing day and never wavered on his word. After a junior season that saw him reel in 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns he entered the 2013 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Houston Texans. He is now one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Watkins chose Clemson over Miami and many others and was also a first-round draft pick. He is now emerging as a key receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs. Clemson has many other receivers in the NFL as well.

LSU

The skinny: Landry and Beckham actually played together at LSU but weren’t as dominant as you’d think, due to quarterback issues. Landry went on to become a second-rounder, while Beckham was a first-rounder. After success with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, respectively, they are both with the Cleveland Browns now and are considered among the top receivers in the NFL.



Alabama

The skinny: Cooper committed to Alabama over Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and West Virginia during his senior season. He put together an impressive collegiate career before being selected with the fourth overall pick by Oakland in 2015. He has flourished during his five seasons in the league, first with the Raiders and then Dallas after being traded during the 2018 season.

Ridley committed to Alabama during the spring after his junior season. After totaling 224 receptions for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Tide, he was drafted with the 26th overall pick by Atlanta. Currently in his second season with the Falcons, Ridley has become a reliable weapon for Matt Ryan. Jerry Jeudy could be added in here if we went to three and might surpass both in the NFL.



TIGHT END

Iowa

The skinny: Kittle committed to Iowa over Air Force after receiving a last-minute offer from the Hawkeyes. After totaling 42 receptions for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns during his last two seasons at Iowa, he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by San Francisco. With the 49ers, Kittle has quickly become one of the top young tight ends in the league, which included a record-breaking season in 2018. Hockenson had a great career at Iowa as well and was taken in the top 10 of the most recent NFL Draft. This doesn’t even include Noah Fant and some others.



Alabama

The skinny: Howard committed to Alabama before his junior season over Florida State and Auburn. His final collegiate season finished with 45 receptions for 595 yards and three touchdowns, plus a memorable performance during the national championship. This led to him being selected with the 19th overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2017.

Smith initially committed to Texas A&M but then signed with Alabama after re-opening his process after his senior season. He waited his turn in Tuscaloosa, finally breaking out in 2018 with 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. This led to him being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Minnesota.

Miami

Recruiting: Njoku was initially committed to Rutgers before re-opening his process and choosing Miami over Ohio State and Boston College. After grabbing 48 receptions for 698 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, Njoku was selected with the 29th overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. Herndon became a fourth-round pick in 2018 after a solid career at Miami and is currently with the New York Jets. Brevin Jordan could surpass both in the NFL.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Notre Dame

The skinny: McGlinchey trimmed his list down to Notre Dame and Boston College before committing to the Irish, while Nelson committed to the Irish in May after also considering Boston College, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. After the 2017 season, both players were named All-Americans and then Top 10 selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. While both have excelled in the NFL, Nelson has quickly become one of the top overall offensive linemen in the league with the Colts, having earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie. This is an easy winner for 1-2 punch.



Texas A&M

The skinny: Matthews committed to the Aggies over Texas and USC during the summer leading up to his senior season. He enjoyed a fantastic career in College Station as he was named All-American twice before being selected with the sixth overall pick by Atlanta in 2014. He has continued his impressive play in the NFL, which included a trip to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season.

McCoy received his offer from the Aggies during a game-day visit, at which time he quickly committed. While other Texas A&M offensive linemen have been higher ranked and drafted in the first round, McCoy may have the brightest future. Selected in the second round of the 2019 Draft by New Orleans, he is considered one of the top rookie offensive linemen in the league.

Alabama

The skinny: Robinson’s recruiting process was a classic battle between Alabama and LSU, which Nick Saban pulled out with a commitment from the five-star during his senior season. Along with enjoying a multitude of team success during his time in Tuscaloosa, he was also named an All-American in 2016 before being selected in the second round by Jacksonville in 2017. For Williams, a spring visit to Alabama resulted in a commitment less than a month later.

As with Robinson, he was named an All-American during his final season in Tuscaloosa before being selected with the 11th overall pick during the 2019 Draft by Cincinnati. However, a shoulder injury and resulting surgery have kept him off to the field to this point.



