Queen Creek (Ariz.) football teams are in for tough battles on Friday night. Casteel (8-3) faces Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium (9-2) in the quarterfinals of the AIA Conference 5A State Football Championships. Queen Creek (Ariz.) (8-3) will play Highland (8-3). American Leadership Academy (10-1) plays Sabino (8-3). It will be grueling night for all teams. But the next morning, three of Queen Creek's top players will be heading to Eugene, Oregon to catch the Ducks’ night game against the University of Arizona (4-5) as the trio of athletes follows the college team from Tucson out West to see them play the University of Oregon (8-1).

Long and athletic safety who is not afraid of run support. Jackson has extreme length for a high school safety and with his instincts and frame could project as an outside linebacker in college. “We talked about a possible visit to Eugene this week and I’m pretty pumped to go,” said Jackson. “My team is going into the second round of playoffs this week though so I’m not sure if my window for flights works yet but we’ll see.” Jackson currently holds six FBS offers including three from the Pac-12.

Playing mostly free safety as a sophomore, Clinton shows up in both pass coverage and run support. Has good instincts breaking to the ball and as he gains size and strength will become a heavy hitter out of the secondary. “I haven’t been to Eugene before but I’m excited to head out,” said Clinton. “I’m looking forward to seeing the Ducks in action and taking in the whole experience.” Boasting a 4.0 GPA, Clinton is hearing from schools such as Duke, USC, Oregon and Boston College Oregon State.