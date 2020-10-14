Array of veterans and newcomers shine early in Fall Camp for Oregon
Oregon is finishing up their first week of fall camp for the 2020 season but nobody outside the team has seen it. Due to Covid restrictions in place for the community, media and others are not allo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news