{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Arroyo gets head job at UNLV--What now for the Ducks?

Mario Cristobal is a hands-on, relationship-focused coach who instills a sense of family and commitment, He's a relentless recruiters and a tireless worker, His new offensive coordinator is likely to be the same .
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Multiple sources in Las Vegas and around college football are reporting that Marcus Arroyo is about to return to the Mountain West Conference, this time as head coach of the UNLV Runnin; Rebels.

