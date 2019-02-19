MORE ASK FARRELL: Should Arizona dump Josh Rosen for Kyler Murray?

The 2020 rankings cycle is just getting started with nearly a year left until the late signing period, but there are already significant debates about which players should lead in the position rankings and one of the biggest discussions is at cornerback.

Five-star Elias Ricks from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei holds the No. 1 spot after a phenomenal junior season where he had six pick-sixes and basically shut down every receiver he played against whether it was the top guys at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy or in the Trinity League, arguably the toughest high school conference in the country.

After a phenomenal showing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas last summer where Ricks earned the defensive back MVP award, the five-star standout had a terrific junior season and did nothing to slip off that top spot.

But Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro’s Kelee Ringo is also incredibly special. At the Five-Star Challenge last summer, the five-star won the Fastest on the Field competition. He has elite speed and he’s also a shutdown cornerback. Teams decided not to throw his way during his junior season.

At Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Los Angeles, Ringo turned in another outstanding performance. He looks like an elite-level NFL cornerback already and that’s why Georgia, Texas and everybody else is knocking down his door to get him in this recruiting class.

As it stands now, the rankings are Ricks, Ringo and then Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Fred Davis third among the five-stars.



