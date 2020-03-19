There was only one five-star in the 2019 class that went to the Pac-12 and that’s the bad news for the conference.

The good news is that Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux had an excellent freshman season with 14 tackles for loss, including nine sacks. He’s setting himself up to be one of the best defensive players in the league in the coming years.

Four-star Mykael Wright also had a fantastic freshman season for the Ducks with an interception and two kick returns for touchdowns.

USC also had an impressive group of 2019 players make a huge impact in their freshman seasons but none better than quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was one of the biggest surprises in all of college football. The former three-star threw for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine picks.