Only one team in the entire Pac-12 has double-digit commitments. There are no five-star pledges. Every team has at least one commit in its class but eight programs have four or less players committed so far.

Whether most Pac-12 teams have taken a deliberate approach through the coronavirus travel ban by design or not could be up for debate, but that’s where they find themselves heading into May and beyond.

USC has landed five commitments through April and the first couple days of May as new assistant coaches have been particularly aggressive on the recruiting trail. High four-star receiver Quaydarius Davis from Dallas (Texas) Skyline leads the way among the Trojans’ new pledges and they have the top-rated class in the conference.

Oregon, second in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings, added only one pledge recently in early May from three-star defensive end Terrell Tilmon out of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview as the Ducks have been relatively quiet through this period.