There is a good chance that the first two quarterbacks taken in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft will be LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

It is also a good bet that Burrow will go first overall - virtually guaranteed at this point - and Herbert could slide ahead of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and be picked in the top five.

Both were three-star quarterbacks in the Rivals rankings. Both have to be considered misses after their outstanding college careers and NFL Draft positioning.

Rated as a three-star dual-threat quarterback in the 2015 class, Burrow signed with Ohio State but could not win the starting job there. He transferred to LSU and this past season he broke records, won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship.

Not even on many draft boards heading into last season, Burrow has moved up to the No. 1 pick and he will become the third-straight transfer quarterback to go with the first pick after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.