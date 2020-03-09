Ask Farrell: Will there be a 5-star LB in 2021 class?
When it comes to the 2020 linebacker class, we could look back in a few years and view it as one of the best in Rivals history.
There were six five-star linebackers in this class and while that might be a few too many, it’s representative of a class loaded at the position led by four at the inside spot with Oregon’s Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell, Florida’s Derek Wingo and Alabama’s Demouy Kenndy.
At outside linebacker, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Alabama’s Chris Braswell were the two five-star prospects.
Which brings us to the 2021 linebacker group, which is still without a five-star among its ranks even though there are high-level players at both inside and outside linebacker.
Leading the way inside is four-star Barrett Carter from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, who has more than 50 offers and could be leaning toward Georgia early in his recruitment. He’s followed by Oregon pledge Keith Brown and Florida State commit Branden Jennings.
At outside linebacker, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna’s Terrence Lewis leads the way, followed by LSU pledge Raesjon Davis from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway’s Derrick Davis.
Like every recruiting class and at every position, there will be linebackers who emerge throughout the cycle who could push toward five-star status as well.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he sees a potential five-star linebacker in the 2021 class and to also name some players not at the top of the rankings who could emerge later through their senior seasons?
"Lewis is the first linebacker on the list for me when it comes to potential five-stars in this class and there are a few others behind him. The 2021 class is not as special as the 2020 class, not even close, but there is some talent for sure. I also like Carter quite a bit, and LSU commitment Davis is the best out west. I also think that North Carolina commit Power Echols is significantly underrated. We won’t have as many five-star linebackers as there were last cycle, but there will be a few."