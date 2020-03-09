When it comes to the 2020 linebacker class, we could look back in a few years and view it as one of the best in Rivals history.

There were six five-star linebackers in this class and while that might be a few too many, it’s representative of a class loaded at the position led by four at the inside spot with Oregon’s Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell, Florida’s Derek Wingo and Alabama’s Demouy Kenndy.

At outside linebacker, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Alabama’s Chris Braswell were the two five-star prospects.

Which brings us to the 2021 linebacker group, which is still without a five-star among its ranks even though there are high-level players at both inside and outside linebacker.

Leading the way inside is four-star Barrett Carter from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, who has more than 50 offers and could be leaning toward Georgia early in his recruitment. He’s followed by Oregon pledge Keith Brown and Florida State commit Branden Jennings.