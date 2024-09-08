PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Atticus Sappington talks Boise State win

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — In a game filled with ups and downs, Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington found redemption by sealing the Ducks' victory over Boise State with a game-winning kick. Following the thrilling win, Sappington shared his thoughts on the pivotal moment and the mindset that led him to success.

"I just did my part," Sappington said. "Coach always talks about doing your 1/11th, and I take pride in that. That was my whole mindset going in—doing my 1/11th to help win the game for the team."

As the game came down to the wire, Sappington was ready. "Just focus on my kicks on the net and focus on executing the play to go into the game for the team," he recalled. When asked about the intensity of the moment, Sappington admitted the surreal nature of the experience. "It's pretty surreal. That's one of the best feelings I've ever had in my entire life."

For the Oregon kicker, moments like this reinforced his decision to be part of the Ducks' football program. "I couldn't be happier to be here and doing my part for the team," he said.

Reflecting on his performance, Sappington emphasized staying in the moment. "I just stay present," he explained. "When the game's on the line, you know, I'm going to go do it. I'm going to go make it." His preparation before the kick was centered on focus and faith. "I focus on my breath and being grateful for the moment because God put me in that moment for a reason," Sappington said. "I couldn't be more grateful and thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for calming my nerves, letting me go out there, attack it, and rip through it to make the kick."

This marked Sappington’s first game-winning kick in his career, a moment he won't soon forget. "Yes, sir," he said proudly when asked about the career milestone.

As the Ducks' offense worked its way into position during the final minutes, Sappington kept a close eye while preparing mentally. "I peaked because I want to watch the game too," he said. "But at the same time, when the ball crosses the 15 and gets in my range, I'm focused on, 'What does Atticus the kicker need to do to go out there and execute the kick?'"

With this dramatic victory behind him, Sappington is already looking forward to the next challenge as Oregon prepares for their upcoming game against Oregon State. "We just need to focus on doing our jobs and going out there and executing the way that we know how to execute," he said, adding that he’s ready to perform his role once again. "I’ll focus on doing my job for the team and making the kicks I need to make."

For Sappington, it all comes down to playing his part. "It's about doing my 1/11th and just focusing on the opportunity ahead."

Oregon now turns its attention to the rest of the season, with Sappington and the team determined to build on their thrilling victory.

