"I just did my part," Sappington said. "Coach always talks about doing your 1/11th, and I take pride in that. That was my whole mindset going in—doing my 1/11th to help win the game for the team."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — In a game filled with ups and downs, Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington found redemption by sealing the Ducks' victory over Boise State with a game-winning kick. Following the thrilling win, Sappington shared his thoughts on the pivotal moment and the mindset that led him to success.

As the game came down to the wire, Sappington was ready. "Just focus on my kicks on the net and focus on executing the play to go into the game for the team," he recalled. When asked about the intensity of the moment, Sappington admitted the surreal nature of the experience. "It's pretty surreal. That's one of the best feelings I've ever had in my entire life."

For the Oregon kicker, moments like this reinforced his decision to be part of the Ducks' football program. "I couldn't be happier to be here and doing my part for the team," he said.

Reflecting on his performance, Sappington emphasized staying in the moment. "I just stay present," he explained. "When the game's on the line, you know, I'm going to go do it. I'm going to go make it." His preparation before the kick was centered on focus and faith. "I focus on my breath and being grateful for the moment because God put me in that moment for a reason," Sappington said. "I couldn't be more grateful and thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for calming my nerves, letting me go out there, attack it, and rip through it to make the kick."

This marked Sappington’s first game-winning kick in his career, a moment he won't soon forget. "Yes, sir," he said proudly when asked about the career milestone.

As the Ducks' offense worked its way into position during the final minutes, Sappington kept a close eye while preparing mentally. "I peaked because I want to watch the game too," he said. "But at the same time, when the ball crosses the 15 and gets in my range, I'm focused on, 'What does Atticus the kicker need to do to go out there and execute the kick?'"

With this dramatic victory behind him, Sappington is already looking forward to the next challenge as Oregon prepares for their upcoming game against Oregon State. "We just need to focus on doing our jobs and going out there and executing the way that we know how to execute," he said, adding that he’s ready to perform his role once again. "I’ll focus on doing my job for the team and making the kicks I need to make."

For Sappington, it all comes down to playing his part. "It's about doing my 1/11th and just focusing on the opportunity ahead."

Oregon now turns its attention to the rest of the season, with Sappington and the team determined to build on their thrilling victory.