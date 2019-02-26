Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Auburn tilt a crucial test for title-minded Ducks

G1b5ukgzmeiobqaeqtvy
Eyes on the Tiger: Oregon faces Auburn in Arlington, Texas in 187 days. The neutral site showdown with the SEC power adds juice to every workout and practice session from now until kickoff.
Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

The Auburn game won't make or break the season for the Ducks. Last year Washington lost to the Tigers 21-16 in the Chick-fil-A Classic in Atlanta, then fell to 6-3 after losses to Oregon and Cal in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}