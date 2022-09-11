Offensive fluidity told the story for the Ducks’ Week 2 game as they bounced back against Eastern Washington, winning with ease 70-14.

What stood out most was the continued use of the entire running back unit, which most thought was mostly in effect for the opener because of how outmatched Oregon was against the Georgia Bulldogs.

But once again five Ducks running backs saw the field, and most featured was Minnesota transfer Mar’Kiese “Bucky” Irving, who ran for 74 yards on 8 attempts.

Coach Dan Lanning explained some of the advantages of having a more spread-out running back rotation.

“It allows you to be fresh. It allows you to be able to play at a really high level consistently throughout,” Lanning said. “If we have players that can play at a high level, we want to let them play.”

Sean Dollars was the main back used in passing plays mostly for blocking, but he also got loose on a 39-yard reception in the second quarter. He threw down some key blocks and still ran for 58 yards on 9 carries.

Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington began the game as the starting back and ran for 24 of his 29 yards on the first series, which resulted in a 13-yard touchdown grab by Terrance Ferguson.

The Ducks were able to score a touchdown on each of their first nine possessions.

Quarterback Bo Nix looked comfortable throughout the game and fed receivers in tight spots while making some very timely throws.

Nix threw for 75 of his 277 yards to his running backs and commended their play post-game.

“Each one of those guys could start,” Nix said. “All of them are going to have to show up to play and be big for us.”

Byron Cardwell, the person most expected to be the lead back this season was used sparingly, rushing for 48 yards on 7 rushes.

In such a tight position room it would make sense that the competition for playing time might get heated in the middle of the game, but Lanning noted that isn't the case.

“What’s fun for me is listening to the running back that wasn’t in, cheer for the guy that was in,” Lanning said. “Putting the team first really led to a lot of success for those guys tonight.”

Converted wide receiver Seven McGee was used in the running game on two misdirection plays that gained 11 yards before he suffered an apparent leg injury in the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman Kilohana Haasenritter was the surprise running back of the day as freshman Jordan James was that guy against Georgia. Haasenritter’s third touch of the season resulted in an eye-popping six-yard touchdown run.

In total, eight Ducks -- including Nix -- ran for 263 yards