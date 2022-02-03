Basketball: Oregon's interior defense shuts down Colorado in victory

A week after Colorado disrupted Oregon's six-game winning streak, the otherwise red-hot Ducks took control of the Buffaloes this time.

Jacob Young delivered time and again, using his long first-step and strong left-handed dribble to get to his spots while scoring a team-high 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting in a 66-51 win in Boulder, Colo.

Battling and banging down low, the Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) enforced their will on defense and seemed determined to control the paint against Colorado. It was a game plan that disrupted the flow of the Buffaloes' offense, forcing them into contested outside shots.

The Buffs (13-9, 5-7) tend to rely on their big-men Evan Battey and Jabari Walker -- tonight they were non-factors. Walker was instrumental in their victory over the Ducks on Jan. 25, posting a 24-point, 11-rebound, double-double.

Eight days later, he was a shell of himself.

Walker struggled to gain position inside. His post-moves lacked assertiveness. His tentativeness made its way down the Buffaloes roster as the positives were few and far between as hit 4 of 12 shots (and 2 of 5 free throws) for a quiet 11 points.

“Our goal was to stop the high-low action, which stopped [Walker] from getting inside touches and easy baskets,” Young said.

As the teams entered the final stretch the Ducks played with poise and the Buffaloes couldn’t keep up. Oregon's defense closed in on the Colorado ball-handlers and they seemed to anticipate each pass.

“Points in the paint came from our mistakes, rather than their post-play,” coach Dana Altman said. “In the second half our activity was better, we got up on the ball a little bit and forced them into tough passes and contested looks.”

The Buffaloes kept it close in the first half employing a similar defensive philosophy as their opponent. The Ducks tend to slice through the lane with their slew of 6-foot-5 slashing guards who then kick it out to the perimeter for open 3s. Their length on these drives has helped create space for shooters as Oregon leads the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage.

An inability to get into those drives led to less space on the perimeter in the first half. But Young’s persistence proved stronger than the Buffaloes’ resistance. He complimented the Ducks’ tough defense with his rugged offensive game.

Colorado's Keeshawn Barthelemy, the smallest player on the court, shot out to 16 first-half points and seemed to be the only player to find gaps in the Ducks' defense. But those holes clogged up and he fell out of rhythm in the second half, going scoreless.

“We talked about it during halftime and we got into [Barthelemy] and shook him up in the second half,” Young said. “We felt we had him right where we wanted him.”

Once the Ducks found an extra gear on defense their offense followed suit. They forced 20 turnovers and held the Buffaloes to 5-19 shooting from deep.

“I thought our energy was pretty good in the second half after we seemed kind of stuck in the mud in the first half,” Altman said. “We began to force turnovers which led to fast break points.”

Will Richardson was the only other Oregon player to score in double-figures, contributing 13 points, while Quincy Guerrier had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

With the win, Altman earned his first away victory against Colorado since 2013. The Ducks have won eight of their last nine games and travel to Utah to take on the Utes on Saturday.