News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 10:58:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Colorado

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
@DuckSports
Publisher

Oregon (4-1) is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they host Colorado (3-2) at Autzen Stadium on Friday night. In order to get into the minds of the Buffaloes, Duck Sports Authority asked...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}