Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon
To preview Oregon, we got Duck Sports Authority publisher A.J. Jacobson to discuss Cal's next opponent, Oregon, as the Bears look to win in Eugene Friday night for the first time since 2007.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news