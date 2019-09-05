Oregon (0-1) hosts Nevada (1-0) on Saturday as the Ducks open their home season following a hard-fought battle against Auburn in Dallas last week. The Wolfpack flies to Eugene coming off a big come-from-behind win over Purdue at home which ended on a 56-yard field goal as time expired. In this edition of Behind Enemy Lines, we evaluate the offensive personnel and tendencies of the Nevada offense to come up with some keys for Andy Avalos and his defense for stopping the Wolfpack.



Passing game

QB Lightly recruited out of high school, 6-foot-4 Carson Strong won the starting job this fall and then played very well at home against Purdue last week. WR X Elijah Cooks Long athlete started becoming a playmaker for Nevada in 2018, a red zone favorite. WR H Kaleb Fossum Significant weapon for Nevada last season from their H (slot) position. WR Z Romeo Doubs The sophomore is Nevada’s best deep threat and most dynamic player. He is backed up by Cole Turner who checks in at 6-foot-6. TE Reagan Roberson Roberson is used more as a blocker than anything else for Nevada.

QB and Receivers Position Name Snaps vs. Purdue Pass Score Run Score QB Carson Strong

82 8.5 3 WR X

Elijah Cooks

72 7.5 5 WR H

Kaleb Fossum

72 5.5 5 WR Z

Romeo Doubs

74 5 5 WR 4

Dominic Christian

46 4 4.5

WR 5

Ben Putman

17 4 5 TE Reagan Roberson

28 4

5.5

Analysis

Nevada was a very pass heavy team against Purdue and that is what they will do again against the Ducks on Saturday. They throw the ball on about 75% of their offensive plays.

They were very middle of the field oriented with their passing. Against Purdue Week 1 (Completions- Attempts) Outside left hash: 3-8 Between the hashes: 21-26 Outside right hash: 6-13 Of their 47 passing attempts against Purdue, 26 were under 10 yard routes, 21 were over.



Rushing game

RB Sophomore Toa Taua got the vast majority of the snaps against Purdue, while Kelton Moore and Jaxson Kincaide were used in reserve. Moore is the fireplug and Kincaide they worked in relief. LT Jake Nelson Most experienced OL Nevada has on the roster, the senior is the leader of the line. LG Aaron Frost The sophomore converted from defense to offense halfway through his freshman season. C Nathan Edwards Former walk-on who has worked his way into a starting role. RT Nate Brown Played both guard and tackle for Nevada in 2018. RG Miles Beach Converted tight end who started contributing as an offensive lineman last season.

Rushers and blockers Position Name Snaps vs. Purdue Pass Score Run Score HB1

Toa Taua

61 5.5

7.5 HB2 Kelton Moore

14 5 5 HB3 Jaxson Kincaide

10 4 5 LT Jake Nelson

82 4 5 LG Aaron Frost

71 6 3.5 C Nathan Edwards

82 4 7.5 RG

Miles Beach

57 3 5 RT Nate Brown

82 3 8

Analysis

The Wolfpack is not going to try to run that much against Oregon. When they do, it will mostly be the very athletic Toa Taua, who had 11 offers out of Lompoc (Calif.) in the class of 2018. He is a strong runner and good blocker. When they did run against Purdue, it was almost always over the left tackle and guard. They did not execute this very well with only 54 yards to show for their 24 attempts over that side.

They ran to the right six times to slightly better success: 21 yards and a touchdown.



