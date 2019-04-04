"Getting so many offers have has been exciting. It has been a pretty crazy last few weeks for me."

"It has really been crazy," said Benson. "The word got out about my speed and the offers started coming in. All the coaches I have been talking about have talked about how they like my film, my speed and how I run so aggressive.

What a last few weeks it has been for Mississippi running back Trey Benson . After turning in a sub 4.5 second time in the 40 yard dash at a camp in March, his recruitment has taken off.

The only schools Benson has visited are in his home state, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Out of those two, the Bulldogs have his attention right now.

"I have visited Mississippi State three times now. I was there recently and I have also visited there for games in the past.

"I like their offense, the coaches and I really love the fans there. Their fans are crazy. The coaches have made me feel important too. I talk to about five of them. They text me all the time."

Benson is eager to get outside of Mississippi though. He is not one who grew up a big fan of an in-state school, he wants to see what else is out there and explore his options.

"I will go anywhere. I want to weigh all of my options. I am not one of those guys that is just going to choose a school in Mississippi because I am from here.

"I am ready to get out there. I am going to Alabama later this month and I want to visit Notre Dame, Oregon, Purdue, North Carolina and some others later this spring and over the summer.

"I want to see the different environments, how things are different from here in Mississippi and choose the best place for me."

Benson said it is too early for him to have favorites, but a couple of out-of-state schools have his attention, with one already on his official visit list.

"Notre Dame is a school I have been talking to a lot and I want to get up there," said Benson. "They are a school I am liking.

"Oregon is maybe the school I am talking to the most. Almost their whole staff is talking to me. Something about them just clicked right away with me.

"I have been talking to coach [Joe] Mastro daily and we have built a strong relationship real quick. Oregon is the one school I know I will visit officially."

Although Benson's junior year is coming to an end soon, he is in no rush to end the recruiting process. A lot has happened the last few weeks and he is going to take his time.

"The biggest thing for me is to have fun with this. I am going to take things slowly and enjoy the process. I will take some visits this spring and summer, but I do not plan to commit until after the season in November or December.

"This is about life after football, so I will take my time with my decision."