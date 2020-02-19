Best 1-2 punch in 2020: Defensive players
With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches. Today, we finish with the defense.
1. Clemson
Talk about reloading on the defensive line. How about two of the top five players in the country?
*****
2. Oregon
This is the nastiest linebacker combination for the same school we’ve seen in a few years. Mario Cristobal is building an SEC-sized defense.
*****
3. Alabama
These two will come off the edge and cause a lot of problems for SEC quarterbacks down the line.
*****
4. Florida
Dexter will clear space in the middle and get after the passer and Wingo will run through alleys and make big plays in the backfield.
*****
5. Georgia
Ringo is a special lockdown corner with size, and Sherman will play like a five-star if he comes back from injury at 100 percent.
*****
6. Texas A&M
Talk about an elite defensive back tandem. This is the best in the 2020 class.
*****
7. LSU
OK, maybe this is the best defensive back tandem in the 2020 class, as Ricks has a chance to be special and Toles is a hitter.
*****
8. Ohio State
Simon runs plays down and is a thumper, and Henry will more than likely be the next great edge rusher at Ohio State.
*****
9. Auburn
Bookends are always nice to land in the same class and Hardy can play end or tackle, while Walker is a natural off the edge.
*****
10. North Carolina
Speaking of bookends, UNC has been recruiting along the defensive line very well and these two are an awesome tandem.