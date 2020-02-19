1. Clemson

Talk about reloading on the defensive line. How about two of the top five players in the country?

2. Oregon

This is the nastiest linebacker combination for the same school we’ve seen in a few years. Mario Cristobal is building an SEC-sized defense.

3. Alabama

These two will come off the edge and cause a lot of problems for SEC quarterbacks down the line.

4. Florida

Dexter will clear space in the middle and get after the passer and Wingo will run through alleys and make big plays in the backfield.

5. Georgia

Ringo is a special lockdown corner with size, and Sherman will play like a five-star if he comes back from injury at 100 percent.

6. Texas A&M

Talk about an elite defensive back tandem. This is the best in the 2020 class.

7. LSU

OK, maybe this is the best defensive back tandem in the 2020 class, as Ricks has a chance to be special and Toles is a hitter.

8. Ohio State

Simon runs plays down and is a thumper, and Henry will more than likely be the next great edge rusher at Ohio State.

9. Auburn

Bookends are always nice to land in the same class and Hardy can play end or tackle, while Walker is a natural off the edge.

10. North Carolina