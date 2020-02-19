News More News
Best 1-2 punch in 2020: Defensive players

With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches. Today, we finish with the defense.

1. Clemson 

Talk about reloading on the defensive line. How about two of the top five players in the country?

2. Oregon 

This is the nastiest linebacker combination for the same school we’ve seen in a few years. Mario Cristobal is building an SEC-sized defense.

3. Alabama 

These two will come off the edge and cause a lot of problems for SEC quarterbacks down the line.

4. Florida 

Dexter will clear space in the middle and get after the passer and Wingo will run through alleys and make big plays in the backfield.

5. Georgia 

Ringo is a special lockdown corner with size, and Sherman will play like a five-star if he comes back from injury at 100 percent.

6. Texas A&M 

Talk about an elite defensive back tandem. This is the best in the 2020 class.

7. LSU 

OK, maybe this is the best defensive back tandem in the 2020 class, as Ricks has a chance to be special and Toles is a hitter.

8. Ohio State 

Simon runs plays down and is a thumper, and Henry will more than likely be the next great edge rusher at Ohio State.

9. Auburn 

Bookends are always nice to land in the same class and Hardy can play end or tackle, while Walker is a natural off the edge.

10. North Carolina 

Speaking of bookends, UNC has been recruiting along the defensive line very well and these two are an awesome tandem.

