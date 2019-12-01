Oregon looked to bounce back against Oregon State after a disappointing effort in the desert. On the line was a tenth win in the regular season on Senior Day for a special group of Ducks. The senior group of 2019 went from a team in disarray (4-8 in 2016) to a ten win squad that was an off-day away from serious Playoff contention. That 2016 Duck squad was the last one to lose to Oregon State, which now ends up being the only Duck loss in the last twelve years. While it wasn't the prettiest game, the Ducks still came out with win number 10, had an impressive defensive effort, and hosted a big group of important visitors.

Pre-Game

2019 season seemed to fly by in a flash, and Saturday marked senior day for an impressive group of Ducks. The group was headlined by Justin Herbert and Troy Dye, but we can't forget the other Ducks that helped bring Oregon back to respectability:



Juwan Johnson Haki Woods Jr. Jacob Breeland Lamar Winston Jr. Blake Maimone Gus Cumberlander Gary Baker Calvin Thockmorton Jake Hanson Bryson Young Brady Aiello Shane Lemieux Dallas Warmack George Moore Ryan Bay Drayton Carlberg Sione Kava

The Civil War became another big recruiting weekend for the Ducks and a bunch of 2020 and 2021 talent was in the house. The recruits bundled up and endured the freezing level temperatures in Eugene, where the hottest thing was the Ducks defense. Oregon will be solid for years to come, thanks to a dedication to outworking other teams in recruiting.

2020 Visitors:

2021 Visitors:

First Quarter

After a strong opening drive, which ended in a disappointing three points, the Beavers came back and put their best drive of the first half together to tie the game at three. Enter game changer Mykael Wright, who for the third time in six kickoff returns made a game changing play. Wright has speed plus cutting ability as a true freshman that puts him in the elite category. Even if Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir decide to make the jump following this season, at least one side will be in great hands with this multi-threat player.

Second Quarter

Following a great punt return by Jevon Holland, the Ducks went two plays to the end zone, capped off by Johnny Johnson III winning the fight for the ball. At this point of the game, it looked like the Ducks were posed to blow this game open, but instead the offense disappeared for a good chunk of the remainder of the game.

The Oregon defense held OSU to just 71 yards (23 plays) over its last six drives of the first half.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/66es328Gkd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 30, 2019

Oregon defense helped carry the Ducks to victory on Saturday and had Oregon State got going on offense, it is questionable as to whether the offense could have kept up. Oregon State, missing starter Jake Luton, were still a formidable foe on offense, but could not solve the Oregon defense.

Third Quarter

Probably best to just imagine the third quarter never really happened, and skip right ahead to the break before the fourth. Seniors Troy Dye and Lamar Winston led the team in one last Shout! Next year someone else will have to pick up the torch, but they will have some big shoes to fill, replacing Troy Dye. Oregon headed into the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead after missing a short field goal attempt on their longest drive of the day (15 plays, 69 yards).

Fourth Quarter

After giving up a TD to allow the Beavers within a score, the Ducks fell back on the defense once again, as the offense couldn't get it going. This was the second major stop while up by 7, both plays involving Thomas Graham. On the first play, Graham got a great open field tackle to stop the receiver short on fourth down, and here Graham makes the hit that dislodges the ball, allowing a great recovery by Brady Breeze.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio put the nail in the coffin on this one, with a big 20-yard touchdown run. Oregon opened up a truck sized lane on this play and Cyrus did the rest of the work. There were some nervous fans in Autzen towards the end of the game, but in the end, winning ugly is better than the losing ugly.

Post-Game

A bunch of seniors and their families got to have a moment on the field following the game. Troy Dye had the chance to step in front of the mic one last time at Autzen and the some fans made their way down after a bit to show their appreciation. In the end, the Ducks go out undefeated at home during 2019, with a chance to play for the Rose Bowl next Friday in Santa Clara.