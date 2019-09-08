Coming off a difficult loss in week one, Oregon had to be excited for the opportunity to turn things back in the right direction in the friendly confines of Autzen stadium. Despite sputtering on offense over the last 25 minutes in Dallas and facing a team fresh off a power five upset (over Purdue), Vegas still had a -24.5 line on the Ducks by kickoff. After the impressive start by the defense in the first game, this was the chance for the offense to show what it was capable of against a non-elite defense, and they did not disappoint. Yesterday gave Duck fans a bit more of a glimpse into the culture that Mario Cristobal and his staff are building. What the Ducks may not have expected was to put on a record setting performance against a respectable group of five opponent.

Pre-Game

The pre-game videos never fail to get the crowd pumped up and the social media team at Oregon has made the video available on twitter this season. If you haven't had your coffee yet this morning, you can go ahead and skip it and play this video instead.

Returning home also allowed some of the top talent to come see the Ducks in action. Among them, linebackers 5* Noah Sewell (with brothers playing on both teams) and 2021 4* Keith Brown. Oregon is in excellent shape with both recruits and it would not be surprise to see them running the middle of the Duck defense in a two to three years. Recruiting has been one of the cornerstones of the program Mario Cristobal is building, and these are the types of recruits needed to compete for championships.

First Quarter

Still not fully awake? Hopefully a little Keanon Lowe introduction will finish the job. Keanon helped announce the starting lineups, and was later honored (again) for his heroics earlier this year. Cristobal and staff have done an amazing job embracing players of the past and pulling them back into the program. For a number of years, the Ducks ignored and/or alienated some players, failing to see the benefit of the continued relationship between past players and program. That is true no longer.

Oregon started off offensively (and on special teams) in a bit of a funk. They seemed to lack focus early and made a number of uncharacteristic errors. Herbert was 3 of 8 early on with a couple breakdowns in blocking by the offensive line, and the other three incompletions were all bad throws to open receivers. Shortly after the Keanon Lowe honoring, the Duck offense sprung to life on a 66-yard TD pass to Jacob Breeland down the seam. Nevada would continue to have difficulty covering the seam route for the remainder of the game.

Second Quarter

This clip highlights not only the ability of Jevon Holland, who will eventually be playing on Sundays, but also the domination of the Oregon defense on Saturday (more on that later). Holland was a beast in coverage and open field tackling and a big reason why Nevada couldn't get anything going downfield in the game. Oregon's defense ended up allowing only 109 yards passing against a QB that put up 295 yards and 3 TD last week vs. Purdue. The secondary of course could not do that without the wonderful pressure provided by the front seven, executing Andy Avalos' defense at an already high level.

Starting around 8:30 in the 2nd, the game just started to get away from Nevada. The most remarkable thing about this touchdown is that it started a run of 70 points unanswered. In fact, CJ Verdell would only play about a minute more of actual game time (a few more snaps) in the next drive, not touching the ball again by the time time the Ducks scored their next touchdown.

Why did the Ducks have the ball back so quickly? Sampson Niu. Beyond this pick Sampson also later forced a fumble that led to another Duck touchdown. Niu has been battling Isaac Slade-Matautia for the starting linebacker position, and despite losing out on that battle, he has been balling in a supporting role. It is a major bonus to the coaching staff to have two backers of this quality at the position.

We might be able to gloss over some of these touchdowns, but one, this was the first career TD by walk-on senior Ryan Bay, and two, Oregon scored 11 touchdowns against Nevada, each scored by a different player. So without further ado, here is touchdown number three of 11 on the day. Bay went wide open down the seam on the play action, as Nevada had no answers in the middle of the field.

This game was a total team victory, and the defense and special teams continued to shine in the second quarter. On back-to-back plays, a true freshman (Mase Funa) came up with a big sack on 3rd down, and another true freshman (Kayvon Thibodeaux) ended up tackling the punter for a turnover on downs at the 5 yard line, setting up the next Duck TD.

The next TD is one that had to inspired thousands of young big uglies across the nation. As a third read on the passing play, offensive lineman Brady Aiello made his first career TD reception. It should be noted that the Oregon staff has changed Aiello to #82 (from #66). This is done to create a jumbo package (a la Stanford) without having to report the sixth offensive lineman as pass eligible each time.

To cap off the first half, Oregon ran the two-minute offense to perfection, with Justin Herbert finding Bryan Addison wide open in the end zone with 12 seconds left in the half. After the shaky 3 of 8 start, Herbert went 10 of 11 passing for 209 yards and 4 TDs. This also marked a redemption for Bryan Addison who dropped the TD last week against Auburn.

Third Quarter

After the defense came out of the half and did their thing, Herbert came out and finished his day off strong, finding an open Daewood Davis for his first career touchdown reception. You really have to give it up for Davis, a very team-first player that has moved from wide receiver to defensive back and now back to wide receiver to help the team out. Beyond that, Davis is a new father, and I'm sure he will enjoy showing these clips to his kid one day.

As mentioned earlier, here is Sampson Niu knocking the ball loose on a perfect strip (punch) to the ball. This is one that the coaches will love to watch in the film room and shows you the solid technical ability of Niu. The worst news for Nevada, this happened on the first play following the Davis touchdown reception.

Enter the backups as Tyler Shough took over at QB and Cyrus Habibi-Likio came in at running back. Cyrus is no stranger to the end zone and found it once again from eleven yards out giving the Ducks a 49-6 lead with still over 23 minutes remaining in the game. Habibi-Likio's first TD of the season came in part thanks to some wonderful blocking by the offensive line.

At this point, the wheels had completely come off the bus for Nevada and their starting quarterback. Carson Strong found a wide open Steve Stephens, and Steve almost took it to the house. The Duck defense continued to set the Duck offense up with extremely short fields and fueled this blowout victory.

Oregon's offense did not disappoint, with Tyler Shough finding his first career passing touchdown to Jaylon Redd. Beyond the effort by Redd, the coaches again will be happy reviewing film and seeing the effort that Daewood Davis put in on the downfield block to make this a fairly easy touchdown for Redd. This also marked eight straight touchdown drives for the Ducks, their last of a remarkable run.

All good things have to come to an end, and the Duck offense was finally forced to punt. Unfortunately for Nevada, Oregon's defense didn't want to stop scoring. Oregon picked up their first defensive touchdown of the season thanks to a DJ Johnson forced fumble and a Brady Breeze scoop and score.

Between the Third and Fourth Quarter

In a day of memorable Duck moments, the most memorable social media moment will likely be Troy Dye living it up during Shout! You can see all the Ducks dancing on the sideline, a certain real swagger that you see on some of the top college football teams. It is a culture combining hard work and fun that you see present in the Clemsons and Alabamas of the football world. Oregon still has plenty to prove this season, but the talent and effort seen on display Saturday has few limitations in what they can achieve.

Fourth Quarter

Following a Hunter Kampmoyer touchdown on fourth down, Darrian Felix became the 11th Duck to find paydirt with this 62 yard touchdown run. Other than the play action to Kampmoyer, Oregon was really trying to salt things away at this point while also clearing the benches. Felix once again demonstrates his elite athletic ability on this play, notching his second rushing touchdown of the year.

The Aftermath

Very impressive night for the offense, thanks in no small part to the amazing work put in by the defense. Breeland had a career night, Herbert became the second QB at Oregon with multiple 5 TD passing games, and the overall efficiency of the offense was at the levels of ten years ago. Oregon's offense finished the game with 70 points on 74 plays, with Herbert and Shough going 27 of 35 for 402 and 7 TD through the air.

None of those impressive numbers would have been possible without the dominating effort of the defensive unit. Oregon's defense put up an effort not seen in years, absolutely demoralizing the Nevada Wolf Pack. Andy Avalos now looks like an absolutely brilliant hire by Cristobal and the only downside will be "how long Oregon can hold on to him". Avalos has to be enjoying his position now, implementing his attacking defense with higher caliber players.

