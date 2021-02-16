Better or worse: offensive line
Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal return all five starters on the offensive line this season, nine of ten from the two-deep. The only defection thus far is senior Sam Poutasi, who opted for the tran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news