In this series, we'll break down position groups to discuss whether the Ducks will be better or worse across the board as they prepare for defending their conference title and building on last year's 12-2 finish.

Next up, Tight End

Key losses: Jake Breeland, Ryan Bay, Matt Mariota.

Returning: Cam McCormick (Sr.), Hunter Kampmoyer (Sr.), Spencer Webb (R-So.), Patrick Herbert (R-Fr.) D.J. Johnson (Jr.), walk-on Tyler Nanney, 6-7, 250 from Amador HS in Pleasanton, CA.

Key additions: None. The Ducks struck out at the tight end position in 2020. It's a big priority for 2021 recruiting, with several promising targets, particularly in the West.

2019 Production: Breeland 26 rec, 405 yards, 6 TDs in 6 games (season-ending knee injury versus Cal). Webb 18 rec, 209 yards, 3 TDs, Kampmoyer 5 rec 59 yards 1 TD, Bay 5 rec 54 yards, 1 TD, Tackle Brady Aiello 1 rec 1 yard 1TD (lined up as a third tight end versus Nevada).

Coaching: Bobby Williams, third year at Oregon.

Better or worse prediction: Better. It's reasonable to assume that the team will have better injury luck in 2020 after losing both McCormick and Breeland early in the season last fall. One of the talented candidates, McCormick, Webb and Herbert, all 4-star recruits, has to pan out. And D.J. Johnson, a converted defensive end, has tantalizing athletic ability at 6-5, 258.