It'd be a mistake to overlook or underestimate the Bears, even with number one quarterback Chase Garbers out indefinitely with an injured throwing shoulder.

Backup Devon Modster had a disastrous game coming in cold off the bench last weekend against Arizona State.

He took over in the middle of a promising drive in a 7-7 game just before halftime. The Bears were deep in Sun Devil territory, but Modster threw a pick into the right corner of the end zone to kill the momentum.

After the break Cal went deadly conservative, employing the Willie Taggart/Braxton Burmeister offense. They opened the second half handing the ball off twelve straight times on a 54-yard scoring drive, briefly taking a 14-7 lead.

The strategy didn't hold up. ASU clamped down on the run and pressured Modster, who tended to pull the ball down early rather than going through his reads. For the game he managed just 5-14 passing for 23 yards and the INT.

Garbers had started the game 9-12 for 117 yards and a TD, and two of the incompletions were drops.

On Monday after practice, Cal coach Justin Wilcox told reporters, "Chase, in his last game and at Ole Miss, was playing his best football since he's been here."

"There's a reason he's the starting quarterback, but this is part of college football and football in general."

With a week to prepare with first-team reps, expect Modster to be much better in his second outing. He's a junior, a transfer from UCLA who left when Chip Kelly chose true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter in the fall of 2018, stubbornly sticking with the younger QB even when he struggled abysmally in early games against Cincinnati and Fresno State.

The year before as a freshman under Jim Mora, Modster started two games at the end of the season. On the road at Utah (always a tough place to play) he was 8-12 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Against Cal in Pasadena he connected on 14-18 passes for 191 yards in a win over the Bears. He started a second time in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State, throwing for 295 yards, 21-of-34 and two touchdowns in a 35-17 loss.